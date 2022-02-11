Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

No Plan To Reintroduce Three Repealed Farm Laws In Future: Agri Min In Rajya Sabha

Replying to a written question, he said "the subject of compensation etc. to the families of the deceased farmers in the farmers movement is with the concerned state government."

No Plan To Reintroduce Three Repealed Farm Laws In Future: Agri Min In Rajya Sabha
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 8:00 pm

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said in the Rajya Sabha that the government has no plan to reintroduce the three repealed farm laws in future. Asked whether the government has any plan of reintroducing the three repealed farm laws in future, the minister said: "No Sir".

Replying to a written question, he said "the subject of compensation etc. to the families of the deceased farmers in the farmers movement is with the concerned state government." On November 19 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation announced the withdrawal of the three farm laws, saying the government could not convince protesting farmers about the benefits of the agriculture sector reforms.

The three laws that were repealed are: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act. In reply to a separate query on PM-KISAN scheme, Tomar said: "As on February 8, 2022, more than 11.78 crore beneficiaries have been given the financial benefits of approximately Rs 1.82 lakh crore under the scheme through various installments."

Related stories

Lakhimpur Violence Bail: ‘Gross Miscarriage Of Justice’, Say Farmers

Priyanka Releases Party's UP Manifesto, Promises To Waive Farm Loans, Provide 20L Govt Jobs

 Lakhimpur Violence: Son Of Deceased Farmer Will Contest Next LS Poll Against Ajay Mishra Teni

"Out of them, 48.04 lakh were found to be ineligible. Therefore, effectively, there are approximately 11.30 crore eligible beneficiaries under the scheme," he added. He highlighted that during 2019-20, the value of India’s agri-exports of principal agri commodities group was Rs 2,52,297 crore which was 1.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current prices.

"Despite Covid-19 pandemic, there has been 22.8 per cent growth in agri exports at Rs 3,09,939 crore with a share of 1.6 per cent to GDP during 2020-21," he added. At present, there is no such proposal to provide additional income support under PM-KISAN scheme. Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Narendra Singh Tomar Agriculture Agriculture: Farmers Farm Laws Farm Laws Withdrawal Rajya Sabha
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

AAP Promises To Provide 300 Units Of Free Power To Uttarakhand

AAP Promises To Provide 300 Units Of Free Power To Uttarakhand

Speaker Patro Shocked At Rijiju's Statement On Odisha Legislation Council Resolution

CM Thackeray Hints At His Correspondence With Maha Governor Koshyari

COVID-19: 3,976 New Cases In Karnataka, 41 Deaths

Covid: 977 New Cases, 12 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate Down To 1.73 Per Cent

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri