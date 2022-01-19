Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
No Foreign Head Of State Or Government As Chief Guest At R-Day This Year

"This year there will not be a Foreign Head of State or Head of Government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," a source said.

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 8:00 pm

This year there will be no foreign head of state or government as the chief guest for the Republic Day event, sources said on Wednesday.


 Amid the COVID-19 pandemic continuing and the cases rising, this would be the second year in a row when there would be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.


"This year there will not be a Foreign Head of State or Head of Government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event," a source said.

 There would be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations, but a day later Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host the first India-Central Asia Summit in a virtual format on January 27.      


 The summit will be held with the participation of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. 

National Republic Day Indian Government 75th Republic Day COVID Restrictions
