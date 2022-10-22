Saturday, Oct 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Fine For Flouting Traffic Rules In Gujarat During Diwali, Announces State Government

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said the decision to give relief to people during Diwali has been taken by the state home department as per the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

No Fine For Flouting Traffic Rules In Gujarat During Diwali, Announces State Government
No Fine For Flouting Traffic Rules In Gujarat During Diwali, Announces State Government Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Oct 2022 12:13 pm

The Gujarat government has announced that people will not be fined for violation of traffic rules during the Diwali festival this year.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi made this announcement here on Friday.

Addressing a gathering, he said that in view of the Diwali festival, traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from the violators till October 27. 

Sanghavi said the decision to give relief to people during Diwali has been taken by the state home department as per the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

"From October 21 to October 27, the traffic police in Gujarat will not collect any fine from people. If anyone is caught without a helmet or driving licence or found violating any other traffic rule during this period, our police will give them a flower," the minister added. 

Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Gujarat are due by December end.

Govatsa Dwadashi, which was celebrated on Friday, marked the beginning of the Diwali festival this year. Laxmi Pujan, the main day of the festival of lights, will be celebrated on October 24.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

15 UP Labourers Killed In Bus Accident In MP While Returning Home For Diwali, Over 35 Injured

Are You Planning To Gift Shares This Diwali? Here’s The Process And Applicable Taxes

Maharashtra: Shinde, Fadnavis Attend MNS's Diwali Event

Tags

National Gujarat Government Traffic Rules Diwali Festive Season Gujarat Minister Of State For Home Politics Surat Gujarat
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

T20 WC: Australia, New Zealand Eye Winning Start

T20 WC: Australia, New Zealand Eye Winning Start

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: Aaron Finch Wins Toss, Australia Opt To Bowl

AUS Vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: Aaron Finch Wins Toss, Australia Opt To Bowl