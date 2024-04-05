National

No Change In RBI Repo Rate For 7th Consecutive Time; What Does It Mean For Home Loan EMIs?

This decision has implications for people with loans, such as home loans. Given that the repo rate remains unchanged, it is anticipated that their loan repayments will remain unchanged as well.

Advertisement

No Change In RBI Repo Rate For 7th Time In A Row
info_icon

The Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced today that it will maintain the policy repo rate at 6.5% for the seventh time in a row. The decision was taken following a three-day meeting from April 3 to 5.

Repo Rate: It is the interest rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks.

With the repo rate remaining unchanged, it is expected that lending rates will also remain stable. This means that borrowers will likely see no immediate adjustments in their Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs).

This decision has implications for people with loans, such as home loans. Given that the repo rate remains unchanged, it is expected that things will stay the same for now, making it easier to manage their loans without worrying about sudden hikes. 

Advertisement

Announcing the first bi-monthly monetary policy for the current financial year, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

Das added that inflation is approaching its goals. Core inflation has consistently dropped over the last nine months, while the fuel component has been in deflation for six straight months, he said.

RBI Rates Unchanged: Should You Take That Home Loan Now? - null
RBI Rates Unchanged: Should You Take That Home Loan Now?

BY Meghna Maiti

"As the uncertainties in food prices continue to pose challenges, the MPC remains vigilant to the upside risk to inflation that may derail the path of disinflation," he said, adding that the outlook for agricultural and rural activities appears bright.

Advertisement

The RBI's decision to maintain the lending rate unchanged is viewed as a strategic move to maintain balance. The central bank aims to manage inflation while also fostering economic growth.

The six-member rate-setting panel, voting with a majority of 5:1, opted to maintain the current interest rate stance while keeping a close watch on the withdrawal of accommodative measures.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma 'Not Happy' With Hardik's Captaincy At MI, Could Leave Next Year - Report
  2. Rashmika Mandanna Birthday Special: 5 Must-Watch Films Of The OG National Crush
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Eyes $35 Billion Acquisition Of HubSpot Amid Regulatory Scrutiny: Report
  4. Sports World LIVE: Nadal Pulls Out Of Monte Carlo Masters; Japanese GP Practice On
  5. Amit Shah’s AFSPA Statement Sounds Poll Bugle In Jammu And Kashmir
  6. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, And Bangladesh
  7. 'Kill' Teaser Review: Laksh Lalwani Unleashes A Bloodbath In A Deadly Train Ride Like Never Before
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Manifesto Out; 50% Govt Jobs For Women, MSP Law & More Big Promises Made