Nitish Kumar Holds First Meeting With PM Modi Since Joining NDA, Discusses Bihar Governance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, marking their first encounter since Kumar's Janata Dal (United) party joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month. After his meeting with Modi, Kumar also conferred with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J P Nadda, discussing various governance and political matters concerning Bihar.
In a brief interaction with reporters, Kumar reflected on his long-standing association with the BJP since 1995, despite breaking ties in 2013. He emphasized his commitment to the NDA, stating, "We will remain here."
Advertisement
These discussions occurred just days before Kumar's government faces a trust vote in the Assembly on February 12. Following his recent oath-taking with eight ministers, including representation from both the BJP and JD(U), there are expectations of an upcoming expansion in the council of ministers.
Advertisement
As the BJP and JD(U) navigate political challenges leading up to the Lok Sabha polls, issues like the distribution of parliamentary seats among them and their smaller allies become crucial. The 2019 Lok Sabha polls saw the BJP and JD(U) each contesting 17 seats in Bihar, while the now-divided Lok Janshakti Party contested six. The NDA has also welcomed former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha.
Advertisement
There is speculation about Kumar's desire for the dissolution of the Bihar Assembly, potentially aligning its election with the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May. However, sources suggest that the BJP, holding a stronger position in the House, may not favor this idea. When questioned about seat-sharing concerns, Kumar downplayed the issue, stating that BJP leaders are well aware of it. Bihar is set to witness elections for six Rajya Sabha seats on February 27.