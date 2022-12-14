Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Nitish Gives Appointment Letters To 454 Recruits In Bihar Govt

Home National

Nitish Gives Appointment Letters To 454 Recruits In Bihar Govt

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handed over appointment letters to 454 newly-recruited officials in nine departments of his government.

Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 10:52 am

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar handed over appointment letters to 454 newly-recruited officials in nine departments of his government.

Speaking at the function on Tuesday, he said the process of filling up the pending vacancies in the state government will be expedited.

"We have increased the representation of women in every department. The increased presence of women in the state's police force has not only empowered them but also made the constabulary more efficient and effective. The total strength of women in the state police is around 29,000, which is the highest in the country," Kumar said 


He said the state government is working for the development of all the sections of society.

Among the new recruits, 134 were from the Food and Consumer Protection Department, 119 from the Rural Development, 61 from the Revenue and Land Reforms, and 52 from the Home Department.

They were recruited through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). 

Tags

National Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Appointment Letters Food And Consumer Protection Department Rural Development Revenue Land Reforms
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' Nominated For Two Golden Globe Awards