Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Home National

Nirmala Sitharaman To Attend Bankers' Conclave In Nagaland On Tuesday

In her visit to Nagaland, Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to attend a bankers' conclave in the state.

Nirmala Sitharaman at the Spring Meetings of IMF and the World Bank
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman PTI

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 10:39 am

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to attend a bankers’ conclave in Nagaland on Tuesday, and visit a state-run higher secondary school to interact with students, officials said.

Sitharaman, who is on a three-day tour of the northeastern state, is also slated to visit the remote Mon district on Tuesday morning to inaugurate the branch of a private bank. 

The minister, on Monday, inaugurated 52 projects to be sponsored by various companies in Nagaland as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Most of the projects are related to health, education, skill, and entrepreneurship development sectors, officials said.

Sitharaman launched the projects during the inaugural ceremony of the three-day CSR and Investment Conclave here, in which more than 100 corporate delegates and investors are taking part.

Lamenting that Nagaland has not been getting enough CSR investments, she said the northeastern state should be a natural choice for companies and industries. The minister also called for proper branding of Nagaland products. She suggested that the state government should take advantage of NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission Projects to set up science labs and innovation hubs for students.     

On Wednesday, Sitharaman will interact with the Nagaland business community at Chumoukedima district and visit Heirloom Naga, a weaving center, in Sovima village before leaving for New Delhi.

