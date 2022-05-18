Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Nine Delhi HC Judges Take Oath Of Office

The swearing-in ceremony took place in the court of the Chief Justice in the presence of other high court judges, lawyers and family members of the newly sworn-in judges.

Nine Delhi HC Judges Take Oath Of Office
Delhi High Court File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 May 2022 9:21 pm

Nine new Delhi High Court judges on Wednesday took oath of office, taking the total strength of the court to 44. Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office to Justices Tara Vitasta Ganju, Mini Pushkarna, Vikas Mahajan, Tushar Rao Gedela, Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, Sachin Datta, Amit Mahajan, Gaurang Kanth and Saurabh Banerjee.

The central government had notified the appointment of the newly sworn-in judges -- who were practising lawyers-- on May 13. The swearing-in ceremony took place in the court of the Chief Justice in the presence of other high court judges, lawyers and family members of the newly sworn-in judges.

Related stories

Gauhati HC CJ Dhulia, Justice Pardiwala Of Gujrat HC Take Oath As SC Judges

The Supreme Court collegium had approved the proposal for elevation of Justices Ganju and Pushkarna as judges of the high court in August 2020. The apex court collegium had recommended the names of the other judges earlier this month.

The new appointments take the total number of judges in the high court to 44, including 12 women judges. The sanctioned strength of the high court is 60.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Nine Delhi HC Judge Take Oath Swearing-in Ceremony Newly Sworn-in judges Practising Lawyers Sanctioned Strength High Court
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

'KGF Chapter 2' To Stream On Amazon Prime Video On Rental

Maharashtra: Security Heightened At Aurangzeb's Tomb After MNS Leader Says It Should Be Destroyed

Maharashtra: Security Heightened At Aurangzeb's Tomb After MNS Leader Says It Should Be Destroyed