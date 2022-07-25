Monday, Jul 25, 2022
NHRC Notice To Bihar Prison Chief Over 'Poor Food Quality'

The National Human Rights Commission has submitted a notice to a Bihar prisons over the poor quality food being served to the inmates.

NHRC

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 7:04 pm

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Bihar prisons chief over reports that poor-quality of food was allegedly being served to inmates at a jail in Begusarai, an official statement said on Monday.

The NHRC has issued the notice to the Director General of Prisons, Bihar, seeking a report within six weeks, the rights panel said in a statement. It has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that "poor quality of food" is being served to the prisoners in Begusarai Jail. Besides the quality of food, the report should also include the status of other basic facilities for the prisoners in other jails of the state, it said. 

According to the media report, the matter came to the notice when a prisoner, lodged in the Begusarai Jail, approached the Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, it added. 

