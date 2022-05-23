Monday, May 23, 2022
Vinai Kumar Saxena To Be Delhi's New Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena, who has been serving as chairperson of Khadi and Village Industries Commission will succeed Anil Baijal as Delhi’s new Lieutenant Governor(LG).

Vinai Kumar Saxena To Be Delhi's New Lieutenant Governor
India Gate in New Delhi.(File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 23 May 2022 9:14 pm

Vinai Kumar Saxena was appointed as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Union Territory on Monday, the report said.

The appointment of Saxena as Delhi’s new LG was announced by President of India in an order.

 "The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt. Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," according to the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Saxena has been serving as chairperson of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission.

He will succeed Anil Baijal.

Baijal had resigned citing personal reasons.

Baijal, a 1969-batch IAS officer, was appointed as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.
 

(With PTI inputs.)
 

