Monday, May 30, 2022
ED Arrests Delhi Minister Satyender Jain In Alleged Money Laundering Case

Enforcement Directorate(ED) has arrested Delhi’s Health Minister Satyender Jain in alleged money laundering case.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 30 May 2022 7:48 pm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday, officials said.

The agency had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

In 2018, the ED had questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in connection with the case.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)

