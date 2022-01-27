Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Delhi Logs 4,291 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate Below 10 Per Cent

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. Daily cases dropped below 10,000-mark within 10 days.

Representational Image - PTI

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 7:52 pm

Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped marginally to 9.56 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,15,288 and the death toll climbed to 25,744, the health bulletin stated.

The number of Covid-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 44,903, it said.

Delhi had on Wednesday reported 7,498 cases with a positivity rate of 10.59 per cent and 29 deaths.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

