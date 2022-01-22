Kerala High Court grants interim protection from arrest to actor Dileep till January 27 in a case registered against him for allegedly threatening investigating officers in the actress sexual assault case of 2017.
With inputs from PTI
Kerala HC Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Actor Dileep
