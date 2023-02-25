Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Newly-Appointed Governors Of Various States Call On VP Dhankhar

Home National

Newly-Appointed Governors Of Various States Call On VP Dhankhar

On Saturday, Newly-appointed governors of various states called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

VP Dhankhar
Newly-Appointed Governors Of Various States Call On VP Dhankhar Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 9:29 pm

Newly-appointed governors of various states called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday.
    
The Vice President's Secretariat tweeted about the separate courtesy calls.
    
Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retd), Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Justice S Abdul Nazeer (retd), Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh called on the vice president at Upa-Rashtraoati Nivas here.
    
They were appointed as governors earlier this month.

Tags

National Governors Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Arunachal Pradesh Assam Jharkhand Himachal Pradesh Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Elvis Presley Was Amazing In Bed But Had To Teach Him One Important Thing, Says Cybill Shepherd

Elvis Presley Was Amazing In Bed But Had To Teach Him One Important Thing, Says Cybill Shepherd

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?