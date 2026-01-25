Amit Mookim, Board Director and CEO, Immuneel Therapeutics, said, “As India advances its ambition to become a global hub for next-generation biotherapies, the Union Budget 2026-27 can play a defining role in improving access, affordability, and innovation in cell and gene therapy.” Broader rationalisation of GST on manufacturing inputs, targeted import-duty relief, insurance frameworks for one-time curative therapies like CAR-T, innovative financing models, and a predictable regulatory pathway aligned with international standards will be critical to expanding patient access and ensuring sustainable innovation, Mookim said.

Echoing the call for policy support across the life sciences value chain, Mayank Singhal, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director, PI Industries, said the forthcoming Union budget represents an opportunity to accelerate India’s progress towards becoming a global innovation hub.

