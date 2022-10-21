New National Curriculum Framework 'Helpful In All-Round Development', ABVP Says

The new educational curriculum is "helpful in all-round development" and discussion on it is an "important step" towards "implementation of (the) National Education Policy (NEP)", the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said in a statement.

Terming the new National Curriculum Framework "commendable", the RSS-affiliated organisation said the composition of the curriculum, in sync with the National Education Policy-2020, "ensures it is extremely useful" to students.

"We gladly welcome the new national curriculum issued along with necessary changes proposed by the Centre. This effort will be helpful in underlining the role of parents and to inculcate a sense of Indian belongingness in the students," it said in the statement.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched the National Curriculum Framework for the foundational stage for children between ages three to eight.

This is the first time the curriculum has been prepared for the foundational stage and children aged three will be brought into the formal schooling system, as proposed in the NEP.

"The NCF (National Curriculum Framework) is an important step taken to implement the New Education Policy-2020. I also appeal to the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to complete the curriculum, syllabus, and textbooks by next Basant Panchami," Pradhan said.

(With PTI inputs)