NEST 2024 Result Declared: Steps To Check Your Points And Other Details Inside

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar along with Mumbai University’s Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CBES) has declared results for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 on Friday.
The candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results and download their scorecards through the official NEST website.
Here is how the candidates can check and download their results:
2) Click on the designated results link displayed on the homepage.
3) Login with your unique credentials.
4) The result will be displayed on the screen.
5) Check, and download the same for future reference.
Earlier, the examination was conducted on June 30 with the provisional answer key being released on July 5.
The candidates were able to submit objections against the provisional answer key till July 7. Based on the challenges received and expert reviews the final result will be published.
Two supernumerary seats for eligible candidates from Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh are reserved at NISER and CEBS, as per existing government regulations.
What Is NEST? NEST) is for aspirants aiming to enroll at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) in Mumbai.
The examination is meant to train scientific professionals at both—NISER and UM-DAE CEBS, besides to conduct advanced scientific research and support the scientific programs of the Department of Atomic Energy and other applied science institutions across the country.