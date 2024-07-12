National

NEST 2024 Result Declared: Steps To Check Your Points And Other Details Inside

NEST 2024 Result: The National Entrance Screening Test was held on June 30.

Screengrab of NEST website |
info_icon

The National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar along with Mumbai University’s Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CBES) has declared results for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2024 on Friday.

The candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results and download their scorecards through the official NEST website.

Here is how the candidates can check and download their results:

1) Visit the official website at nestexam.in.

2) Click on the designated results link displayed on the homepage.

3) Login with your unique credentials.

4) The result will be displayed on the screen.

5) Check, and download the same for future reference.

Earlier, the examination was conducted on June 30 with the provisional answer key being released on July 5.

The candidates were able to submit objections against the provisional answer key till July 7. Based on the challenges received and expert reviews the final result will be published.

Two supernumerary seats for eligible candidates from Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh are reserved at NISER and CEBS, as per existing government regulations.

What Is NEST? NEST) is for aspirants aiming to enroll at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS) in Mumbai.

The examination is meant to train scientific professionals at both—NISER and UM-DAE CEBS, besides to conduct advanced scientific research and support the scientific programs of the Department of Atomic Energy and other applied science institutions across the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. James Anderson Retirement: 'A Joy To Watch You Bowl', India Legend Sachin Tendulkar Praises England Great
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Colombo Strikers Positive Despite Loss To Jaffna Kings In Lanka Premier League 2024
  4. MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas
  5. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  5. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
Tennis News
  1. Barbora Krejcikova Vs Jasmine Paolini, Final Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  2. Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final Preview: It's Jasmine Paolini Vs Barbora Krejcikova - Against All Odds
  3. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'We Have To Balance Rights', Says SC On Plea Against Plying Of Buses In Corbett's Core Area
  2. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; Mamata Meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
  3. Rajasthan: Private University Under Scanner For Issuing Over 40,000 Fake Degrees | Details
  4. NEET Paper Leak: Delhi Court Grants Bail To Person Wrongly Arrested By CBI
  5. NEST 2024 Result Declared: Steps To Check Your Points And Other Details Inside
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 12 July Highlights: Ambani's Family Arrive For The Anant Ambani's Wedding
  2. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Ananya, Shanaya, Khushi Are 'Anant's Brigade', Sara, Janhvi Dazzle In Pastel Lehengas
  3. 'Maharaja' On Netflix Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi's Stellar Performance Is The Highlight In Nithilan Swaminathan's Well-Written Tale Of Revenge
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Keen On Doing Big And Important Roles; Says She's Done Doing 'Two Songs And Four Scenes In A Film'
  5. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
US News
  1. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  2. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
  3. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  4. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  5. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
World News
  1. Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election
  2. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ Loses Trust Vote, KP Sharma Oli Set Succeed
  3. London: Suspect In Murder Of BBC Presenter's Family Arrested; Was Ex-BF Of A Victim, Claim Reports
  4. Teenager Arrested After UK Gurdwara Attack With ‘Bladed Weapon’
  5. New Report Reveals Royals’ Media Control, Claims 21 Articles About Prince William And Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Were Deleted
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Kenya Batting First Against Nigeria
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Guests Arrive For Grand Ambani Wedding In Mumbai; Mamata Meets Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report