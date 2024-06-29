NEET-UG Row: June 23 Re-Exam Results Likely Tomorrow, CBI Searches At Seven Spots In Gujarat | Top Points

Amid the spiralling row over the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination, the results of the June 23 NEET-UG re-examination are likely to be announced tomorrow by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Furthermore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made further arrests and took into custody the principal and vice principal of Oasis school in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh.
Here we have discussed the top developments in the NEET-UG row.
NEET-UG row: Top points
NEET UG June 23 exam results likely tomorrow: While the exam irregularities controversy continues, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the recently held NEET-UG re-examination results on June 30. Candidates will be able to check the scores on the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET when released.
CBI searches in Gujarat: CBI on Saturday conducted searches at seven location in Gujarat in the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said on Saturday. They said the operation began in the morning at the premises of suspects spread across four districts -- Anand, Kheda, Ahmedabad and Godhra.
CBI arrests Jharkhand school principal: The CBI on Friday arrested the principal and vice principal of Oasis school in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, officials said. A day before, the central probe agency made two more arrests from Bihar. The two accused, Manish Kumar and Ashutosh Kumar, were allegedly involved in arranging accommodation for the aspirants before the examination and giving them leaked question papers and answer keys.
Opposition leaders to raise issue- The INDIA bloc leaders on Friday were stopped from raising the issue regarding the unethical practices and irregularities involving the highly competitive NEET-UG examination. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar did not approve of 22 notices by members from the opposition benches under a rule to suspend listed business of the day and hold a discussion on the NEET issue.
LS, RS adjourned amid row- Initially, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid an uproar in the House over NEET-UG. Later it was announced that the next proceedings will be on July 1. The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned over the same issue.
Bihar govt to being stringent law: In light of the ongoing row over the exam irregularities, Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Chaudhary said that the state government would bring in a stringent law to curb exam paper leaks. “Following the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state government is going to introduce a stringent law to check cases of question paper leaks in Bihar,” he said