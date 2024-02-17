National

Need To 'Pay Attention At Trial Courts' To Reduce Growing Number Of Cases: CJI Chandrachud

Talking about Uttar Pradesh, CJI Chandrachud said that investment is increasing in the state.

CJI DY Chandrachud said that there is a need to pay attention at trial courts Photo: PTI
Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said that there is a need to "pay attention at trial courts," to reduce the burden of growing number of cases.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of an arbitration centre inaugurated by him, the CJI said, “Trial courts are where the solution to problems begins, there is a need to pay attention. Many such cases are increasing in the Supreme Court which should be settled in the trial court itself. Due to non-availability of bail in small cases, people are coming to the Supreme Court and the pressure there is increasing.”

Talking about Uttar Pradesh, CJI Chandrachud said that investment is increasing in the state. Industries will be set up in the state and in this regard, it is necessary to have expansion and trust in the judicial sector, he added.

Appealing to advocates and others in the legal profession to engage with technology, the CJI said, “I ask all senior advocates to engage with technology, work on tablets and laptops and a lot of people are doing this now.” Talking about young people joining the profession of law, he said, "This generation thinks differently and a large number of women are coming in it. They consider their future secure here."

Discussing his tenure as the chief justice of Allahabad High Court, Chandrachud said, “I grew up in an urban environment, but after coming to Uttar Pradesh, the heart of India, I got to learn and know a lot.”

