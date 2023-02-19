Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Need For A Balanced, Compassionate Life: President

Need For A Balanced, Compassionate Life: President

Addressing devotees, who gathered in large numbers at Isha Yoga Centre, as part of Mahashivaratri celebrations, near the 112-feet tall Adiyogi statue, Murmu said that Mahashivaratri marks the end of darkness, ignorance and opens the path of enlightenment.

President Droupadi Murmu said The need for a balanced and compassionate life in harmony

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 10:54 am

The need for a balanced and compassionate life in harmony with mother nature and all children was never felt so pressing as it does today, the Mahashivaratri, President Draupadi Murmu said on Saturday.

Addressing devotees, who gathered in large numbers at Isha Yoga Centre, as part of Mahashivaratri celebrations, near the 112-feet tall Adiyogi statue, Murmu said that Mahashivaratri marks the end of darkness, ignorance and opens the path of enlightenment.

For those in search of higher ideals of life, today is an especially significant occasion, she said and wished that this Mahashivaratri dispel darkness inside us and lead us all to more fulfilling and progressive life.

"May the spiritual light of Shivaratri brighten our paths every single day in our lives," the President said. "Lord Shiva is a deity for all. He is a householder and also a sanyasi. He is the first yogi and also the first Gnani. Lord Shiva is a benevolent deity. He is also the ultimate fearsome deity. He is the symbol of both kinds of energies, creative and destructive," she said. 

Lauding the contributions of Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Murmu said that he being the rishi of modern times, countless people especially the young from India and abroad, have found in him the inspiration to make spiritual progress. He has been teaching us about our social responsibility, too, through his words as well as actions, she pointed out.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, State IT Minister Mano Thangaraj were among those present.

