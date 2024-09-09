National

Naxal Encounters Surge As Home Ministry Amplifies Crackdown

Since assuming power in 2023, the BJP has significantly intensified its offensive against Naxalites

chhattisgarh bastar encounter naxals
The encounter with security personnel took place in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

Reports of Naxal encounters have emerged from Chhattisgarh and Telangana over the past week, with a total of 15 militants confirmed dead. On Thursday, police engaged in a gunfight with Naxals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, resulting in the death of six militants. The previous day, nine Naxals were killed in an encounter in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.                                                   

The news of the encounters come in the wake of Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment at a review meeting last month to "completely eradicate Naxalism from the country before March 2026." Shah emphasised that the Modi government had been making significant strides in combating Left-wing extremism, with the issue now largely confined to a few pockets in Chhattisgarh. He said that over the past seven months, the Chhattisgarh government had successfully neutralised a record number of Naxalites, facilitated a significant number of surrenders, and made numerous arrests.      

In April, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) carried out a joint operation in Kanker, resulting in the deaths of 29 Naxals, the largest number of Naxal casualties recorded in a single encounter in the history of Chhattisgarh's anti-Naxal movement. One of the insurgents’ top leaders is believed to have been killed in the encounter.

In an interview with India Today following the encounter, Amit Shah stated that the crackdown on Naxalites had intensified since the BJP took over the Chhattisgarh government last year. "Naxalism is now limited only to four districts in Chhattisgarh. For five years, the Congress government in the state did not properly cooperate with us. When the government changed, the priority changed and within 90 days, we have killed 86 Naxals, arrested 126 and over 250 have surrendered," Amit Shah said.                                  

The killings were carried out under Operation Prahar, a joint mission by the CRPF and Chhattisgarh Police aimed at removing Naxalite extremists from their hideouts, primarily targeting the Bastar region. 

Launched in 2017, Operation Prahar builds on previous government efforts against Left-wing extremism, including Operation Green Hunt, Hill Vijay, Samadhan-Prahar, and Thunder. While Prahar is considered one of the most effective operations to date, it has faced criticism for inadequate planning and coordination, and for impacting peaceful activists advocating for tribal rights.

Since assuming power in 2023, the BJP has significantly intensified its offensive against Naxalites, setting up 32 police camps in Maoist hotspots in just five months, compared to the usual 16-17 camps annually. The government is also improving infrastructure, including roads and telecom towers, and has established over 20 new security camps in key Maoist areas like Abujhmaad, enhancing intelligence, force mobility, and pursuit capabilities, as per India Today reports.

The government’s no-holds-barred approach comes after the security forces suffered major losses in the previous years with the Home Ministry vowing a “befitting reply”.

Naxalism in India began with the Naxalbari uprising in 1967 in North Bengal led by a group of peasants, labourers, and tribal people seeking to redistribute land from wealthy landowners to the landless. Influenced by Marxist-Leninist-Maoist ideologies, the movement aimed to address socio-economic inequalities and establish a classless society through armed struggle. Over time, the movement evolved and expanded, with several factions merging into the CPI (Maoist) in 2004, which became the main organisation representing Naxalite groups by 2008. The government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 amended in 2004 had banned the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) People's War and all its associated formations, and the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) and its front organisations. In 2009, the government confirmed that their merged entity, CPI (Maoist), was also banned and added it in writing to the schedule to avoid any ambiguity. 

At their peak, when Naxalites were active in over 200 districts, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had described the Maoist movement as “the single biggest internal-security challenge” India faced. Reiterating the PM’s concerns, then Home Minister P Chidambaram urged the states to act in cooperation with the Centre. He urged states to strengthen their response to the Maoist threat, specifically recommending the recruitment and training of police personnel to fill significant vacancies and enhance local policing.

This insurgency primarily affected the eastern, central, and southern parts of India, which were collectively known as the 'red corridor'. The corridor included 108 districts of 11 states covering Nepal, Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. However, over the years the Naxalite hold has shrunk to 60 districts of 8 States – West Bengal (8), Jharkhand (14), Bihar (5), Chhattisgarh (10), Andhra Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (8), Odisha (5) and Maharashtra (2), with Chhattisgarh still the epicentre of Maoist activities.

According to the South Asian Terrorism Portal (SATP), between 2000 and 2024, a total of 4,515 Maoist insurgents have been killed across India, with 199 alone in 2024 (till September 8). Additionally, the conflict has claimed the lives of 6,742 civilians and security personnel.

In April 2021, security forces launched an operation in the South Bastar forests, a known Maoist stronghold. The gunfight, which occurred along the border between Bijapur and Sukma districts in Chhattisgarh, resulted in the deaths of 22 personnel from various security forces and left 30 others injured. 

Home Minister Amit Shah offered condolences to the fallen securitymen and said, "Our securitymen have lost their lives, we will not tolerate this bloodshed and a befitting reply will be given at an appropriate time.”

And in April, 2023, after a lull of over two years, Maoists triggered an IED in Dantewada district of south Chhattisgarh, over 350 km from the state capital Raipur. The attack killed ten jawans of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and their driver, who were returning in a van from a security operation.

Union Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation and assured “all possible assistance to the state government” following the “cowardly attack on Chhattisgarh police”.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 4 LIVE Updates: SL Need Just 125 Runs For Victory After Nissanka's Fireworks
  2. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Tea Taken, Next Official Inspection At 4:30 PM
  3. Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan, Pacers Star As India B Defeat India A By 76 Runs - In Pics
  4. Two Legends In Contention To Replace Gautam Gambhir At KKR: Report
  5. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield In Greater Noida
Football News
  1. Nations League: Clarke Believes Scotland 'Deserved Something' Following Defeat To Portugal
  2. Nations League: Tedesco 'Still Hurt' By France Defeat At Euros 2024
  3. Luis De La Fuente Insists Spain Are Doing 'Something Important' For The Country
  4. Rodri: Pep Guardiola Always Evolving To Stay One Step Ahead
  5. Erik Ten Hag Not The Deciding Factor For Matthijs De Ligt In Manchester United Move
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Jannik Sinner Opens Up On Big Three's 2024 Absence From Winning Grand Slam Titles
  2. US Open 2024: Taylor Fritz 'Sorry' For Not Providing Crowd With Home Victory
  3. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Delighted To Cap 'Incredible' Year With Second Major Title
  4. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Edges Taylor Fritz To Claim Second Grand Slam Title
  5. Guadalajara Open Akron 2024 Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue, And Other Details
Hockey News
  1. India vs Japan LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy: IND Beat Japan 5-1
  2. IND 5-1 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy: Clinical India Make It Two Wins In Two Games
  3. Pakistan Vs Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: PAK-KOR Settle For 2-2 Draw In Moqi Training Base Classic
  4. Asian Champions Trophy: Korea, Pakistan Draw 2-2 After Scintillating Fourth Quarter In China
  5. China Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Hockey Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 09, 2024
  2. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: SC Orders Doctors To Return To Work, Hearing Adjourned Till Sept 17 | Top Points
  3. Mpox Outbreak: India Issues Mpox Advisory After Suspected Case Detected | Details
  4. A Month Since Kolkata Doctor's Alleged Rape & Murder At RG Kar Hospital - Where The Case Stands
  5. Fresh Violence Brews In Manipur, CM Biren Singh Demands Handover Of Unified Command | Top Points
Entertainment News
  1. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  2. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
  3. #MeToo Row In Mollywood: Mukesh, Edavela Babu Get Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
  4. Sector 36 Trailer: Vikrant Massey Departs From His Image In A Gripping Thriller
  5. The Rise Of Bollywood's Vacant, Convenient, And Tacky 'Political Film' Since 2014
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  2. Lake Charles’ Iconic Capital One Tower Demolished After Hurricane Laura Devastation: A Landmark Falls | Video
  3. US: Days After Georgia School Shooting, 5 Injured In Shooting At Kentucky I-75 Highway | Demand For Gun Control Grows
  4. Trump's Sentence In Hush Money Case Delayed Until After Presidential Elections | Explained
  5. 2024 US Presidential Election: Key Endorsements, Debate Controversies, And Campaign Strategies | Latest Updates
World News
  1. Russia Accused Of Violating NATO Airspace Amid Ukraine War | A Look At Moscow's Tensions With The US-led Bloc
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Another Gaza School, Central Syria As Fighting Escalates In West Bank
  3. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
  4. Elon Musk Leads Race To Become World’s First Trillionaire By 2027, Report Predicts | These Are The Top 10 In The List
  5. Middle East Tensions: Israeli-Jordanian Border Crossing Closed After Deadly Attack, Israel Airstrike Kills Gaza's Senior Aid Official
Latest Stories
  1. Blast Injures 3 In Himachal Factory, Protest Over Lack Of Safety | Technical Faults Continue To Affect Workers Across States
  2. Paris Paralympics 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates Equestrian Sport At The Games
  3. Paris Paralympics, Day 10 Highlights: Navdeep Singh Wins Gold, Simran Settles For Bronze - India’s Medal Count Reaches 29
  4. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  5. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav
  6. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 8th To September 14th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For September 7, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs