Naxal Encounters Surge As Home Ministry Amplifies Crackdown

Naxalism in India began with the Naxalbari uprising in 1967 in North Bengal led by a group of peasants, labourers, and tribal people seeking to redistribute land from wealthy landowners to the landless. Influenced by Marxist-Leninist-Maoist ideologies, the movement aimed to address socio-economic inequalities and establish a classless society through armed struggle. Over time, the movement evolved and expanded, with several factions merging into the CPI (Maoist) in 2004, which became the main organisation representing Naxalite groups by 2008. The government under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967 amended in 2004 had banned the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) People's War and all its associated formations, and the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC) and its front organisations. In 2009, the government confirmed that their merged entity, CPI (Maoist), was also banned and added it in writing to the schedule to avoid any ambiguity.