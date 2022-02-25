Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Nawab Malik Hospitalised In Mumbai After ED Arrests Him In Money Laundering Case

Nawab Malik's office informed that the Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister complained about some health issues to the central agency's personnel, following which he was hospitalised.

Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik PTI

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 3:41 pm

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who was arrested by the ED and remanded in its custody till March 3, has been admitted to the state-run J J Hospital here for medical reasons, his office said on Friday.

"Hon. @nawabmalikncp saheb has been admitted to JJ hospital for medical reasons," Malik's office said in a tweet.

An official also confirmed that Malik has been admitted to the J J hospital.

"During the ED custody, Malik complained about some health issues to the central agency's personnel, following which he was hospitalised," he said.

ED Arrests Nawab Malik In Money Laundering Case Involving Dawood Ibrahim

Malik, who is state Minority Affairs Minister and ruling NCP's spokesperson, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides. 

Following his arrest, a court here had remanded him in ED custody till March 3. 

