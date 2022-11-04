Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Navjot Sidhu Appears Before Ludhiana Court Through Video Conferencing

Navjot Sidhu said the power purchase agreements (PPAs) signed during the previous SAD-BJP government in the state are a stumbling block in providing cheap power to consumers.
Navjot Singh Sidhu appeared before a court through video conferencing File Photo

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:52 pm

Jailed Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday appeared before a court through video conferencing as a witness in an alleged harassment case against a former minister. He appeared in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (Ludhiana) Sumit Makkar. The case has been filed by dismissed deputy superintendent of police Balwinder Singh Sekhon against the former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

A counsel, appearing on behalf of Sekhon, on Friday said Sidhu expressed ignorance regarding the appointment of Sekhon as an inquiry officer in the change of land use case. Sekhon had alleged that the former food and civil supplies minister Ashu had allegedly harassed and intimidated him when he was conducting a probe against the minister in an alleged change of land use case.

At that time, Sidhu was the local government minister. Sekhon had earlier pleaded before the court that Sidhu be summoned as witness as it was during his tenure as minister in 2019, the probe was marked and concluded. The case file containing the probe report, which was submitted by Sekhon, is “missing” from the office of the local government department.

Sidhu is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail in a 1988 road rage case. Earlier he had refused to appear physically before the court citing security concerns. Sidhu's petition to appear through video conferencing was earlier rejected by the local court. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later set aside the orders of the lower court and said that there is no need for Sidhu to appear in person and he can appear through video conferencing.

(With PTI inputs)

National Navjot Sidhu Ludhiana Court Video-conferencing Harassed Change Of Land Use Case Bharat Bhushan Ashu Sekhon
