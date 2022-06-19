Sunday, Jun 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

National Commission For Women Discusses Extending Paternity Leave, Incentivizing Employers Through The Maternity Benefit Act

Shedding light on the burden of the conversation around maternity and paternity leave, experts at the Final Law Review Consultation discussed Maternity Benefit Act and how the legislation affects women.

National Commission For Women Discusses Extending Paternity Leave, Incentivizing Employers Through The Maternity Benefit Act
Representational image of a pregnant woman.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Jun 2022 9:33 am

Extending paternity leave to reduce the burden of raising children on mothers, incentivizing employers, and sensitization of the corporate sector employing more women workers were among the recommendations made by experts at the Final Law Review Consultation on the Maternity Benefit Act, the NCW said on Saturday.


The National Commission for Women (NCW) had organized the Final Law Review Consultation on the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, and the 2017 amendment. The meeting was aimed at reviewing and analyzing the legislation affecting women and recommending amendments to meet any lacunae, inadequacies, and shortcomings. 


Some of the important suggestions made by the panelists were to extend the paternity leave period so that the burden of raising children is shared equally between both the parents, incentivizing employers and sensitization of the corporate sector to employ more women workers. The experts also discussed the issue of women working in the unorganized sector, a provision of crèche facilities on a case-to-case basis rather than a number of employees, and the scope for incentives for employers, the NCW said in a statement.

Related stories

Here Are Seven Things You Should Know Before Buying A Maternity Cover

Mother’s Day: 3 Reasons Why It’s Important To Have Maternity Insurance Before Starting A Family

Maternity In India Is Under-Insured By Corporates


Through the consultation, the commission sought views, suggestions, and opinions of experts and stakeholders from all over the country. It also invited legal experts, lawyers, and academicians to deliberate upon the real challenges and technical issues faced by women, the statement said.

Tags

National Maternity Leave Women Workers Final Law Review Consultation Maternity Benefit Act National Commission For Women (NCW) Paternity Leave
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul

Two Killed, Seven Injured In Blasts In Sikh Gurdwara In Afghanistan's Kabul

5 Romantic Getaways Perfect For The Rains

5 Romantic Getaways Perfect For The Rains