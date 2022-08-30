NABH Signs Pact For Improving Quality Of Maternity Services

To advance the government's vision of improving the quality of maternity services, Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI) has collaborated with the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), India's apex body for accreditation and quality promotion.

This collaboration will ensure 'One Nation One Standard', where maternity service providers will be jointly assessed by the two entities, a joint press statement said. The MoU was inked on Monday.

“This is a crucial quality improvement sectoral collaboration aimed at reducing maternal mortality in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and strengthening health systems for safer childbirths in India,” the statement said.

Under the MoU, clinical standards of hospitals and nursing homes having maternal care facilities will be assessed in order to ensure consistent, safe and respectful care for mothers during and after childbirth, it said.

Emphasising the need for quality at the foundational level, NABH chairman Dr Mahesh Verma said, “We are driven to develop a culture of excellence, enhance healthcare systems, and promote continuous quality improvement and patient safety. We are delighted to collaborate with FOGSI to enhance maternal health standards in the country with its flagship initiative, Manyata.”

FOGSI launched ‘Manyata’ in 2013 to promote the adoption and practice of 16 clinical standards based on the World Health Organisation's (WHO) standards of quality care for antenatal, intrapartum and postpartum care.

NABH CEO Dr Atul Mohan Kochhar said improving the quality of maternal healthcare in the country is certainly the need of the hour as India has one of the highest numbers of maternal deaths in the world.

FOGSI president Dr S Shantha Kumari said embedding standards for quality of care in health systems holds great potential in reducing maternal mortality and achieving the health-related SDG targets.

However, in India, despite an increase in the number of maternity hospitals, maternal mortality remains alarmingly high, suggesting gaps in quality of care. Also, with around 50 per cent of Indian women delivering in private maternity hospitals, there is an urgent need for the adoption of clinical standards by the obstetric community, she said. “We welcome the collaboration with NABH that will only promise better outcomes and health for women in India,” she added.

(With PTI inputs)