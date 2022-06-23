Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Murmu's Nomination As Presidential Candidate Honors Tribal Community: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the decision to choose Droupadi Murmi in the presidential elections in an attempt to honor the tribal community.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 4:11 pm

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday lauded the NDA's decision to choose Droupadi Murmu as its presidential candidate and honour the tribal community and asked people to celebrate on Friday when she files her nomination papers in Delhi for the post.
       
"A new revolution is taking place. Those who were last in society in the development race are being honoured and lifted up to shape the country's future," Chouhan said.
       
Chouhan and state BJP president V D Sharma, both of whom were wearing tribal outfits, danced with a large group of tribal people at the party office here on the occasion. 
        
"The move honours the entire tribal community, not just Droupadi Murmuji,” Chouhan said, noting that the state's population includes around two crores, of tribal people.
        
"A tribal sister will be occupying the country's highest constitutional post. It is a matter of pride for all of us,” he said.
       
Chouhan said Murmu will visit MP's capital Bhopal before the presidential election (scheduled on July 18). A grand programme will be organised when the date of her arrival is finalised, he said.
      
The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the NDA's decision to choose Murmu as the presidential candidate.
 

