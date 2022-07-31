Sunday, Jul 31, 2022
Municipal Corporation of Delhi Schools To Take Part In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The municipal schools have been organising various activities from July 22 under the campaign such as fire-less cooking, making tricolour-themed dishes like salads and sandwiches, poster-making, kite-making, tree plantation, poem recitation, making scrapbooks with pictures of the heroes of the freedom struggle, "nukkad natak", quiz contests, among other activities, the MCD said.

As part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the students of MCD will be motivated to unfurl the tricolour at their homes PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 8:37 am

The students of all 1,530 municipal schools in Delhi will take part in the Centre's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign from August 13-15 as part of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", officials said on Saturday.

Prior to that, all schools under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will organise craft-related activities on August 10, in which teachers and students will make miniature national flag-themed lapel pins, they added. These lapel pins will be worn by the teachers, students and their parents, the civic body said.

"Today's children are tomorrow's future, in order to signify these lines, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's education department is organising various activities in its schools to inculcate the virtue of patriotism amongst students," the civic body said in a statement.

As part of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the students will be motivated to unfurl the tricolour at their homes, it said.

The municipal schools have been organising various activities from July 22 under the campaign such as fire-less cooking, making tricolour-themed dishes like salads and sandwiches, poster-making, kite-making, tree plantation, poem recitation, making scrapbooks with pictures of the heroes of the freedom struggle, "nukkad natak", quiz contests, among other activities, the MCD said.

All 1,530 municipal schools in the national capital will organise activities related to the Independence Day celebrations from August 13-15 under the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign.

The schools will take out "Prabhat Pheri" in the adjoining areas. The national flag will be unfurled at the municipal schools at 8 am on August 15 and the officials at the headquarters and in the zones will have to be present in any of the schools.

The municipal schools will also remain open on August 13, the second Saturday of the month, to organise the Independence Day-related activities and in the remaining time, the regular classes will be held, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

