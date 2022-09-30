Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Would Be Transformed In 90 Days Under Swachha Maharashtra Campaign: CM Shinde

Speaking on the occasion, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said cities are centres of growth which generate employment. Under the Swachha Maharashtra campaign, the state's urban areas would be completely transformed, he said.

Water Aid Report On Indias Sanitation Factually Incorrect, Didnt Take Into Account Swachh Bharat: Govt
Mumbai would undergo a transformation in 90 days under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Representative Image- File

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 5:25 pm

Mumbai would undergo a transformation in 90 days under the new urban renewal plan unveiled by the state government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Friday.

He was speaking after the launch of the Swachha Maharashtra Abhiyan (Urban) 2.0 here. Cleanliness in cities should become a mass movement, Shinde said, adding that sanitation workers are the brand ambassadors of the new campaign.

His government has prepared an ambitious plan for Mumbai's transformation under which 450 roads will be concretised and the health infrastructure in the city will be strengthened, the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said cities are centres of growth which generate employment. Under the Swachha Maharashtra campaign, the state's urban areas would be completely transformed, he said.

The campaign is modelled on the Union government's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. It will be carried out from October 2 to December 31 and best-performing cities will get prizes.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Mumbai Transformed 90 Days Swachha Maharashtra Campaign CM Shinde State Urban Areas Sanitation Workers Brand Ambassadors Mass Movement
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview