Thursday, Apr 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Woman Falls Off Train While Trying To Catch Mobile Thief

The 49 year old woman in an attempt to prevent thief from stealing her mobile phone fell off from a moving train in Mumbai. She is now battling for her life in the hospital.

Mumbai Woman Falls Off Train While Trying To Catch Mobile Thief
Woman falls off train in Mumbai.(File photo-Representational image) Photograph by Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Apr 2022 5:24 pm

In a heart wrenching incident, a woman critically injured in an attempt to catch a thief who stole her mobile phone in Mumbai on Thursday.
The woman aged 49 years was critically injured after falling off a moving local train, an official said.

The incident took place at Mahim railway station earlier this week and the woman, who is a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, is battling for her life at a civic hospital, a senior official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said. 

Priyanka Khadke, a clerk at a ration office at Santacruz, fell off the train on Mahim station's platform number 2, while trying to stop Ramzan alias Yasinuddin Khan (28), who had snatched her mobile phone and jumped off, he said.

Related stories

Covid-19 Spikes Again? 118% Jump In Delhi Cases, Mumbai's Positivity Rate On Rise

Vistara To Start Flights Connecting Coimbatore With Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru From May 20

115 People Held For Protest At Sharad Pawar's House In Mumbai

Khadke sustained serious head injuries in the fall, while people on the platform nabbed the accused on hearing screams and commotion of the passengers and handed him over to the police, the official said.

The woman was taken to nearby Sion Hospital, where she is now undergoing treatment in the ICU unit, he said, adding that the police have recovered her stolen mobile phone worth Rs 15,000 from the accused, who has the prior criminal records.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 394 (causing hurt while committing robbery) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) at Mumbai Central GRP police station.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Mumbai Maharashtra Train Woman Killed Thief Mobile Phone Santacruz Mahim Government Railway Police Critical
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Their Newborn Baby Boy's Nick Name

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat