Mumbai Travel Blogger Falls Prey To A Scam, Years Of Work Destroyed In Just A Click

A travel blogger from Mumbai Anukrati Dosi has fallen prey to a scam after clicking on an unknown link on her phone. She has lost four year of her work leaving her helpless, while there has also been “no response from Meta until now”.
Dosi’s has been left devastated after the scam destroyed years of her hard earned content, which she had created by working tirelessly.
Dosi, who also goes by the name Bulbul, was a consultant at EY. She left her job in 2017 and started her blog in 2020.
After falling prey to the scam, she took to LinkedIn to share her ordeal.
"My Instagram account, under the handle 'bulbulonthewing' had been compromised by a hacker. I attempted to secure my account by resetting the password multiple times. However, the hacker promptly logged me out every time, preventing me from regaining control. The hacker has since changed the recovery email address associated with my account, leaving me completely locked out," wrote the travel blogger in the post.
She further said, "It is sad that social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, etc. lack a robust customer support system, especially when hacking is getting so common. In the last two days, I have written to about 15 email addresses associated with Instagram, Meta and Facebook. I have not received any reply yet."
Reportedly, after her account was hacked, Anukrati has said she tried every way possible to restore her account. However, the hackers logged her out of her Gmail account and even changed her phone number on her Instagram account using an app called "clone phone".
Dosi has also filed an FIR with Andheri East police station in the matter.