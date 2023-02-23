Mumbai Sees Seven Covid-19 Cases, Active Tally Stands At 38

Mumbai reported seven COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which took the tally here to 11,55,342, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The recovery count increased by four in the last 24 hours and touched 11,35,557, leaving the metropolis with an active caseload of 38, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 1,81,978 days.

So far, 1,87,48,366 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 1,364 in the last 24 hours.

The overall growth rate of cases between February 16 and 22 is 0.0004 per cent, as per civic data.

-With PTI Input