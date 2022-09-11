Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Sees 187 Covid-19 Cases, One Death, 375 Recoveries

Of the new cases, only 13 are symptomatic, taking the total number of such patients to 216, he added. BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.1 per cent and the growth rate of cases between September 4 and September 10 stood at 0.024 per cent.

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 7:57 pm

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 187 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,47,978 and the toll to 19,718, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 375 to touch 11,26,549, leaving the city with 1,711 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Of the new cases, only 13 are symptomatic, taking the total number of such patients to 216, he added. BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.1 per cent and the growth rate of cases between September 4 and September 10 stood at 0.024 per cent.

The overall number of coronavirus tests carried out in the city was 1,81,75,335, including 4,801 in the last 24 hours, as per official data. The caseload doubling time was 2,962 days, it added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Mumbai 187 Covid-19 Cases He Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Official Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll India Covid-19 Vaccination
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Daniel Radcliffe Learns Playing Accordian To Prep For 'Weird' Al Yankovic Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe Learns Playing Accordian To Prep For 'Weird' Al Yankovic Biopic

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis

India Enter SAFF Women’s Championship Semis