Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Sees 106 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 752 As 159 Recover

The addition to the tally breached the 100-mark a day after the metropolis saw 98 cases, he pointed out. Of the 106 cases, only 15 are symptomatic, he said.

Mumbai Sees 106 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 752 As 159 Recover
Mumbai Sees 106 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 752 As 159 Recover

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 8:23 pm

Mumbai reported 106 COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the tally in the city to 11,49,551, a civic official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,728, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The addition to the tally breached the 100-mark a day after the metropolis saw 98 cases, he pointed out. Of the 106 cases, only 15 are symptomatic, he said.

The recovery count rose by 159 and reached 11,29,071, leaving the city with an active caseload of 752.

He said the overall number of coronavirus tests conducted in the city was 1,82,62,566, including 7,882 in the last 24 hours, up from 7,266 in the preceding 24-hour period.

BMC data showed the recovery rate was 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 16 and 22 was 0.010 per cent.

The caseload doubling time was 7,099 days, as per official data.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Rajasthan Sees 81 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Nashik Sees 19 Covid-19 Cases, 21 Recoveries

J-K Sees 28 New Covid Cases

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police