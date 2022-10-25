Mumbai Records 32 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Drops Below 800

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 32 new cases of coronavirus, raising the overall tally to 11,53,502, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the local civic body said. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,738.

The city has reported less than 100 Covid-19 cases on the second consecutive day after 53 on Monday.

The cumulative count of recoveries rose to 11,32,966 after 128 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A bulletin issued by the civic body said the city currently has 798 active cases. As many as 1,738 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking their total number to 1,84,32,428, said the bulletin.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.2 per cent, while the case doubling rate stood at 6,047days, it stated.

(With PTI Inputs)