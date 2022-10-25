Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Records 32 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Drops Below 800

The cumulative count of recoveries rose to 11,32,966 after 128 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

covid-19 cases
covid-19 cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 9:05 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 32 new cases of coronavirus, raising the overall tally to 11,53,502, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, the local civic body said. The death toll remained unchanged at 19,738.

The city has reported less than 100 Covid-19 cases on the second consecutive day after 53 on Monday.

The cumulative count of recoveries rose to 11,32,966 after 128 patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A bulletin issued by the civic body said the city currently has 798 active cases. As many as 1,738 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking their total number to 1,84,32,428, said the bulletin.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.2 per cent, while the case doubling rate stood at 6,047days, it stated. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Mumbai 32 Covid-19 Cases The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Official Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Death Toll State Health Department
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

'Kantara' Beats 'KGF' To Become Second Biggest Kannada Film

The Political Implications of Bru Votes In Tripura 

The Political Implications of Bru Votes In Tripura 