Mumbai Police Proposes To Extradite Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother After US Alert

In the efforts to dismantle the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the Mumbai Police have sent a proposal for extradition of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi, who has been named as an accused in some high-profile crimes, including the Baba Siddique murder case, an official said.
The proposal was sent after the US authorities informed the Mumbai police about Anmol Bishnoi's presence in their country, the senior police official said on Saturday.
The Mumbai Police's Crime Branch approached a special court last month to facilitate Anmol's extradition, particularly in relation to the high-profile firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.
During court proceedings on October 16, officials revealed that Anmol played a key role in orchestrating the firing incident in April, while Lawrence remains incarcerated.
Anmol’s name has surfaced in multiple criminal cases, including the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, where he allegedly communicated with the shooter.
Additionally, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has placed a Rs10 lakh bounty on him, noting that he is linked to 18 criminal cases, including one involving the provision of weapons to the assailants who killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022.
Following a miscellaneous application filed last month, the court granted permission for the police to proceed with the necessary documentation for the extradition process.
These documents have been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which will work with the Ministry of External Affairs to coordinate with U.S. authorities. If approved, the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch will secure custody of Anmol.
Interestingly, despite ongoing efforts, the Mumbai Police have yet to secure custody of Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently incarcerated at Sabarmati prison in Gujarat.
This development comes on the heels of heightened tensions between India and Canada, following allegations from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police that Indian government agents were collaborating with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to instigate violence on Canadian soil—a claim that New Delhi has vehemently denied as unfounded.