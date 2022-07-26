Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Mumbai Logs 263 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 1,805

Mumbai's tally of recuperated patients rose to 11,01,902 after 283 more people recovered from the infection, leaving the state with 1,805 active cases, the BMC said.

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 7:10 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday logged 263 new coronavirus cases, while one more patient succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the overall tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,23,351, while the death toll increased to 19,644, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bulletin.

The city has been reporting less than 300 daily coronavirus infections since July 16. On Monday, the financial capital had logged 176 cases and three fatalities linked to the respiratory illness.

As per the bulletin, the new COVID-19 cases were detected after 7,601 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in the state has gone up to 1,77,80,198.

A day ago, 8,368 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city.

The city has a coronavirus recovery rate of 98 per cent, the bulletin said. Of the 263 new COVID-19 cases, only 17 patients were symptomatic, according to the bulletin.

The growth rate of COVID-19 improved to 0.024 per cent between July 19 and July 25, while the case doubling rate stood at 2,975 days, it added.

-With PTI Input

