Mumbai Bus Services Severely Hit, 100 Buses Deployed For NEET Students

BEST bus services in Mumbai remain severely disrupted on the third day of the employees’ strike over wage and service conditions.
Around 100 BEST buses deployed specifically to transport NEET-UG re-exam students to examination centres on June 21.
Negotiations between the union and authorities continue; commuters face major inconvenience with limited bus operations across the city.
Mumbai’s public transport system continued to face severe disruption on the third day of the ongoing strike by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) workers, severely affecting daily commuters across the city.
Bus services remained largely paralysed as thousands of BEST employees stayed away from work, demanding better wages, revised pay scales, and improved working conditions. Only a minimal number of buses operated on major routes, leading to overcrowding and long waiting times at bus stops. Many office-goers and students were forced to rely on autorickshaws, taxis, and overcrowded local trains.
In view of the crucial NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for Sunday, the authorities have deployed around 100 special BEST buses to ferry students to various examination centres across Mumbai and neighbouring areas. The Maharashtra government and civic authorities made this emergency arrangement to ensure that aspirants are not inconvenienced amid the strike.
Senior BEST officials said negotiations with the union are ongoing, but no breakthrough has been achieved so far. The union leaders have warned that the strike will continue until their demands are met.
The strike has caused significant hardship to citizens, especially the middle class and daily wage earners who depend heavily on affordable public transport. Political parties have traded blame, with the opposition accusing the state government of mishandling the situation.
Mumbai Police and traffic authorities have appealed to citizens to plan their travel in advance and use alternative modes of transport. The situation is being closely monitored, and more special buses may be pressed into service if required for the NEET exam.