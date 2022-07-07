Is Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi BJP’s Pick For Vice President Of India? All You Need To Know

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s resignation as Union Minister has led to speculations that he will be fielded as their candidate by BJP for Vice-President of India.

What has added weight to the speculations is Naqvi’s message after resignation that his “political and social tenure is not yet over”.

The reports quoting Naqvi mentioned that his tenure in Rajya Sabha has been completed, but his political tenure has not yet been completed.

The elections for the post of Vice President of India will take place on August 6.

Other names which could be BJP’s possible candidates for the post includes Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Earlier in the day, Naqvi handed over the charge of the Minority Affairs Minister to his party colleague Smriti Irani, who has been assigned the charge of the ministry, in addition to her existing portfolio of Minister for Women and Child Development.

Wishing Irani, Naqvi said in a tweet, "Your energetic & dynamic leadership will further strengthen PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's commitment to 'Development with Dignity' of all sections."

The Prime Minister is learnt to have lauded Naqvi for his contribution to the country and the people during Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

Naqvi is set to move out of his official residence along with his family on Friday and shift to a private accommodation in New Delhi. Though the former minority affairs minister had at least one month's time to move out, he has decided to leave his official 7, Safdarjung Road residence on Friday itself after his tenure as Rajya Sabha member ended on Thursday.

Vice Presidential election 2022

Election Commission has issued notification for the election of the Vice-President of India. The term of office of current Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu will come to an end on August 10. The election is scheduled for August 6, while July 19 is the last date for filing nominations.

Vice President’s Office

According to Article 63 of the Constitution, “there shall be a Vice-President of India”. Under Article 64, the Vice-President “shall be ex officio Chairman of the Council of the States” (Rajya Sabha).

Article 65 says: “in the event of the occurrence of any vacancy in the office of the President by reason of his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise, the Vice-President shall act as President until the date on which a new President…enters upon his office”.

Election of Vice President

According to Constitution, Vice-President “shall be elected by the members of an electoral college consisting of the members of both Houses of Parliament in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of the single transferable vote and the voting at such election shall be by secret ballot”.