Monday, May 09, 2022
MP Sees 28 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 199

With 7,554 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 2,91,48,368, he added

Updated: 09 May 2022 8:48 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,717 on Monday after the detection of 28 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, was 0.3 per cent and the recovery count was 10,30,783 after 19 people were discharged from hospitals, leaving MP with an active caseload of 199, he said.

With 7,554 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 2,91,48,368, he added. A government release said 11,80,92,605 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, including 42,599 on Monday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,717, new cases 28, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,783, active cases 199, number of tests so far 2,91,48,368.

(With PTI inputs) 

