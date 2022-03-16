Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
MP Sees 28 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; 82 Recover

The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 per cent for the fifth day in a row.

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 2:18 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,40,771 on Tuesday after the detection of 28 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,733, a state health department official said. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 0.1 per cent for the fifth day in a row, he added.

The recovery count in MP rose to 10,29,556 after 82 people were discharged during the day, which left the state with an active caseload of 482, he said. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered seven and five cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, the official added.

With 28,468 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,85,23,443, he said. A government release said 11,43,79,093 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 31,093 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,771, new cases 28, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,556, active cases 482, number of tests so far 2,85,23,443.

With PTI Inputs

