MP Records 5 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 95

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,694, new cases 05, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,824, active cases 95, total tests 3,01,25,242.

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 9:16 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,54,694 on Tuesday after the detection of five new cases at a positivity rate of 0.4 per cent, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,775.

The recovery count increased by 21 to touch 10,43,824, leaving the state with 95 active cases, he said.

With 1,013 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far in MP went up to 3,01,25,242, the official added.

A government release said 13,34,92,033 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 356 on Tuesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,694, new cases 05, death toll 10,775, recoveries 10,43,824, active cases 95, total tests 3,01,25,242.

-With PTI Input

