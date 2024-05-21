National

MP: Man Held For Rape, Murder Of Six-Year-Old Girl In Burhanpur

Representational Image
Man held for rape and murder of a kid | Photo: Representational Image
A man has been arrested for allegedly raping and strangling a six-year-old girl before dumping her body in a dilapidated house in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The police recovered the child's body from an unoccupied house in the Shikarpura police station limits on Monday, two days after she went missing from her home, an official said.

After receiving a short post-mortem report, the police added sections 302 (murder), 201 (destroying evidence), and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case, Superintendent of Police Devendra Patidar said.

Following a probe, the police arrested the accused, Gaurav alias Khushal, who confessed to the crime, he said.

The accused lured the girl to his house when he was alone on the afternoon of May 18, raped and strangled her, the official said.

He then dumped the body in the dilapidated and unoccupied house nearby, he said.

