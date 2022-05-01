Sunday, May 01, 2022
Moon not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday as the moon was not sighted on Sunday evening.

Preparations for Eid begin in Patna PTI Photo

Updated: 01 May 2022 8:33 pm

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places in New Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar, and other parts of the country to establish that the moon had not been sighted anywhere. "Therefore, Monday will be the last day of Ramzan, and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday," he said.


Markazi Chand Committee head Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also announced that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted and, therefore, Eid would be celebrated on May 3. Muslim socio-religious organization Edara-e-Sharia, Patna, declared that Eid would be celebrated on May 3 as the moon had not been sighted in the evening.

For the past two years, Muslims have observed the fasting month and celebrated Eid in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, many Covid curbs have been lifted following a dip in cases and vaccination of people.

