Monday, May 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands Six Days Ahead Of Schedule

This signals the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy.

Monsoon Reaches Andaman & Nicobar Islands Six Days Ahead Of Schedule
Representative image for monsoon File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 May 2022 3:54 pm

The southwest monsoon has reached Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday, six days ahead of schedule, said the India Meteorological Department.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather office said.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands and some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal during next 2-3 days,” the IMD said in a statement.

Related stories

What Causes An Early Monsoon And What Does It Mean For Indian Heatwave?

Monsoon To Hit Kerala On May 27, Five Days Early: IMD

The presence of cyclonic circulations over Lakshadweep and north Tamil Nadu coast are expected to bring fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka during the next five days, it said.

The weather office said isolated heavy rainfall was expected over Tamil Nadu from Monday to Wednesday and over Lakshadweep area over the next two days. It said isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over coastal and south interior Karnataka on Wednesday. 

This signals the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy.

Last week, the weather office had said that southwest monsoon was expected to reach Kerala by May 27, a good five days before the normal onset date of June 1, under the favourable weather conditions triggered by remnants of Cyclone Asani. 

It would take three to four weeks for the monsoon to spread to other parts of the country after hitting Andaman and Nicobar islands in its first stop. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Monsoon Weather: Monsoon Andaman And Nicobar Islands Andaman & Nicobar Rainy Season Weather Forecast Bay Of Bengal Kerala
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore

In Pictures: Videography Survey At Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque

In Pictures: Videography Survey At Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque