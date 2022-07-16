Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Monsoon Rains Continue To Lash Rajasthan; More Rain To Follow

Monsoon rains continue to lash Rajasthan, where many areas including the state capital recorded moderate rain on Saturday.

undefined
Weather: Rain in Rajasthan Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 10:53 pm

Monsoon rains continue to lash Rajasthan, where many areas including the state capital recorded moderate rain on Saturday.

The spell of rain is likely to continue in the arid state for the coming few days.  

According to the Meteorological (MeT) center in Jaipur, 17.8 mm of rainfall was recorded in the capital Jaipur till 6 pm on Saturday. Apart from this, 14 mm of rainfall was recorded in Ajmer, 11 mm in Chittorgarh, nine mm in Ganganagar, five mm each in Churu, and Bhilwara, four mm in Sangaria and three mm in Sikar.

In Bikaner and Jodhpur, there is a possibility of light to heavy rain in most places in the next 48 hours, the weather department said.  

In most places of Jaipur, Kota, Udaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions, rain accompanied by thunderstorms will continue for the next three-four days.  

Related stories

Rain Brings Relief To Delhi

Rains Bring Respite From Scorching Heat In Delhi

Record Rainfall Causes Waterlogging In Rajasthan Ganganagar; Boy Dies In Roof Collapse

Heavy rainfall was recorded in Sriganganagar where the district administration had to seek the Army's help on Friday to deal with the problem of waterlogging.

An official said that most of the rainwater has been drained after sustained efforts by the army and the district administration. Electricity supply was also restored in 80 percent of the area.

Three units of the army are still cooperating with the district administration in water drainage, the official added. 

Tags

National Monsoon Indian Meteorological Department More Rain To Follow Rajasthan Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature District Administration Electricity Supply
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

Govt Expresses Concern Over Alleged Malpractices By BYJU’s, Other Edtech Companies

A Magahi Novel: Fool Bahadur

A Magahi Novel: Fool Bahadur