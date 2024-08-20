National

Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, Waterlogging At Several Places | In Pics

Heavy rains lashed the national capital on Tuesday morning, causing waterlogging at several areas. Traffic snarls kept commuters stuck at one place for longer time periods, disrupting work for office goers and students. Delhi Police also issued traffic advisories for the affected areas.

Delhi Weather: Waterlogged road after heavy rains | Photo: PTI

People help a pedestrian who fell on a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains, at ITO in New Delhi.

2/8
Delhi Weather: A waterlogged bus stop
Delhi Weather: A waterlogged bus stop | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

People wait at a waterlogged bus stop after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.

3/8
Delhi Weather: Traffic jam at ITO after heavy rainfall
Delhi Weather: Traffic jam at ITO after heavy rainfall | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at ITO after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.

4/8
Delhi Weather: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at ITO
Delhi Weather: Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at ITO | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at ITO after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.

5/8
Delhi Weather: A man pushes a loaded cart through a waterlogged road
Delhi Weather: A man pushes a loaded cart through a waterlogged road | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

A man pushes a loaded cart through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.

6/8
Delhi Weather: Waterlogging at Income Tax Office
Delhi Weather: Waterlogging at Income Tax Office | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Waterlogging at Income Tax Office after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.

7/8
Delhi Weather: Traffic jam on the waterlogged Vikas Marg
Delhi Weather: Traffic jam on the waterlogged Vikas Marg | Photo: PTI

Traffic jam on the waterlogged Vikas Marg after heavy monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi.

8/8
Photo by Yogendra Kumar (Gurugram)
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Former Australia Cricketer Michael Slater Denied Bail On Domestic Violence Charges
  2. IRE-W Vs SL-W 3rd ODI Live Score: Ireland Look For Series Whitewash As Sri Lanka Play For Pride
  3. England Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs SL Match
  4. Samoa's Darius Visser Breaks Yuvraj Singh's T20I Record, Scores 39 Runs In One Over
  5. Yuvraj Singh's Inspiring Journey To Hit The Big Screen; Biopic Confirmed At T-Series
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Bolsters Midfield With Argentine Signing Midfielder Ezequiel Vidal
  2. Premier League: Brighton Sign Georginio Rutter From Leeds For Club-Record Fee
  3. Serie A: Thiago Motta Makes Strong First Impression As Juventus Boss
  4. La Liga: There Is Hope In Atletico's Disappointing Start To Season, Says Simeone
  5. Who Is Manolo Marquez? The Indian Football Team Head Coach With Dual Role
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes 'Difficult Week' To Win Fifth ATP Title Of The Season
  2. Cincinnati Open: Sabalenka Downs Pegula To Win Sixth WTA 1000 Title
  3. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  4. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  5. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Truck Runs Over 2 Brothers, Severing Their Heads In Nagpur; Driver Flees
  2. 'BRS To Rename Rajiv Gandhi Int'l Airport Of Hyderabad When It Comes To Power': KTR
  3. Siddaramaiah Attacks BJP Amid MUDA Scam Row, Says Party Made 'Baseless Allegations'
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Of RML Hospital Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  5. RML Hospital Resident Doctors Call Off Strikes Over Kolkata Doctor's Rape & Murder Case After SC Hearing
Entertainment News
  1. Sydney Sweeney Set To Play Black Cat In Spider-Man 4? | Here's Everything We Know About The Viral Rumors
  2. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  3. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  4. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  5. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
US News
  1. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
  2. Zara Removes ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Children's Shirt After Customers Find It ‘Disgusting’
  3. Mpox Explained: What Is It And Has It Reached U.S.? Here's Everything To Know
  4. DNC 2024: Tearful Biden's Swan Song; Attacks On Trump, Support For Harris & More | Day 1 Highlights
  5. Trump Campaign's New Attack On Kamala Harris: Unsubstantiated Allegations Of A 'Drinking Problem' | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. 6 Easy Ways To Cut Down On Sugar
  2. Zara Removes ‘Sexually Suggestive’ Children's Shirt After Customers Find It ‘Disgusting’
  3. Mpox Explained: What Is It And Has It Reached U.S.? Here's Everything To Know
  4. Russia 'Safe Haven' For Those Running From 'Neo-Liberal', Western Way Of Life | All About Putin's New Decree
  5. Japan: Ruling Party To Choose On Sept 27 Its New Head And Next Prime Minister
Latest Stories
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: 2 More Arrested For 'Swapping' Blood Samples; Total 9 Persons Held So Far
  2. Rains In Delhi-NCR Cause Waterlogging; IMD Issues Alert For UP, Uttarakhand And More | Weather Wrap
  3. MPox Outbreak: Death Toll In Congo Nears 600 As Africa Waits For Vaccines
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVE: Resident Doctors Of RML Hospital Conclude Strike; SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
  5. Vinesh Phogat CAS Verdict: A Look At India's Cases At Court Of Arbitration For Sport Over The Years
  6. Today's Horoscope For August 20, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Bengal Govt Orders SIT Probe Into Corruption Allegations At RG Kar Medical Hospital
  8. MP: 7 Killed, 6 Injured After Auto Rickshaw Crashes Into Truck In Chhatarpur