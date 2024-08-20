Monsoon Mayhem: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi, Waterlogging At Several Places | In Pics

People help a pedestrian who fell on a flooded road after heavy monsoon rains, at ITO in New Delhi.
People wait at a waterlogged bus stop after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at ITO after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.
Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam at ITO after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.
A man pushes a loaded cart through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.
Waterlogging at Income Tax Office after heavy rainfall, in New Delhi.
Traffic jam on the waterlogged Vikas Marg after heavy monsoon rainfall, in New Delhi.