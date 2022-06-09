Thursday, Jun 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Modi Dispensation Is ‘No Dissonance Allowed’ Government: P Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said that Modi Government should realise that the world will not dance to tunes of the BJP and the RSS.

Modi Dispensation Is ‘No Dissonance Allowed’ Government: P Chidambaram
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jun 2022 12:55 pm

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday dubbed the NDA dispensation at the Centre as a "No Dissonance Allowed" government after it rejected the Environmental Performance Index.

He said the Modi government should realise that the world will not dance to the tunes of the BJP and the RSS.

Related stories

No Sign Of Promised Recovery: Chidambaram

Who Will Bear Responsibility For Young Man's Trauma: Chidambaram After Aryan Clean Chit

"NDA Government is well known as the 'No Data Available' Government. Now it is the 'No Dissonance Allowed' Government," Chidambaram said on Twitter.


That is why it rejected the Environmental Performance Index that placed India at the last place among 180 countries, the former union minister added.

He recalled that earlier the government rejected the WHO report on excess Covid deaths as well as the Global Hunger Index.

"Modi Government should realise that the world will not dance to tunes of the BJP/RSS," the Congress leader said. 

(with inputs from PTI) 

Tags

National Senior Congress Leader P Chidambaram Global Hunger Index NDA Dispensation WHO Report Modi Government PM Modi BJP Congress Politics Covid Deaths India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Boy Kills Mother For Stopping Him From Playing PUBG, Uses Deodorant To Cover Smell

UP Boy Kills Mother For Stopping Him From Playing PUBG, Uses Deodorant To Cover Smell

Dostarlimab Vanishes Cancer Miraculously In Patients For First Time In Medical History

Dostarlimab Vanishes Cancer Miraculously In Patients For First Time In Medical History