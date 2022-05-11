Mizoram Logs 33 Fresh Coronavirus Cases

Mizoram on Wednesday reported 33 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, taking the state's tally to 2,27,794, a health department official said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 697 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The single-day positivity rate increased to 7.73 per cent from 5.48 per cent the previous day as the fresh cases were detected from 427 samples tested on Tuesday. The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.60 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent. According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.51 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)