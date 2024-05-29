National

Mizoram: 27 Dead, Several Missing After Stone Quarry Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Cyclone Remal Aftermath | In Pics

As many as 27 persons, including two children, died in a stone quarry collapse in Mizoram's Aizawl on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall. The inclement weather came as an aftermath of the severe cyclonic storm 'Remal'. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased and Rs 15 crore for State Disaster Relief Fund.

Stone quarry collapse in Mizoram | Photo: AP/Isaac Zoramsanga

Rescue workers and officials inspect the damaged area after a stone quarry collapsed in Melthum near Aizwal, state capital of Mizoram. A stone quarry collapsed Tuesday in India's northeast due to heavy rain triggered by a tropical storm, killing 17 quarry workers and leaving 12 missing, officials said.

1/6
Rescue Operation after quarry collapse
Rescue Operation after quarry collapse | Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district.

2/6
Aftermath of Cyclone Remal
Aftermath of Cyclone Remal | Photo: PTI

3/6
Heavy rain aftermath of Cyclone Remal
Heavy rain aftermath of Cyclone Remal | Photo: PTI

4/6
Stone Quarry Collapse
Stone Quarry Collapse | Photo: PTI

5/6
Mizoram Stone quarry collapse
Mizoram Stone quarry collapse | Photo: PTI

6/6
Mizoram CM Lalduhawma
Mizoram CM Lalduhawma | Photo: PTI

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma visits the site of a stone quarry collapse amid heavy rains in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district.

