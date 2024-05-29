National

Mizoram: 27 Dead, Several Missing After Stone Quarry Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Cyclone Remal Aftermath | In Pics

As many as 27 persons, including two children, died in a stone quarry collapse in Mizoram's Aizawl on Tuesday amid heavy rainfall. The inclement weather came as an aftermath of the severe cyclonic storm 'Remal'. Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of each deceased and Rs 15 crore for State Disaster Relief Fund.