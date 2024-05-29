Mizoram: 27 Dead, Several Missing After Stone Quarry Collapses Amid Heavy Rains In Cyclone Remal Aftermath | In Pics

Rescue workers and officials inspect the damaged area after a stone quarry collapsed in Melthum near Aizwal, state capital of Mizoram. A stone quarry collapsed Tuesday in India's northeast due to heavy rain triggered by a tropical storm, killing 17 quarry workers and leaving 12 missing, officials said.
Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district.
Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district.
Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district.
Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district.
Rescue work underway after a stone quarry collapsed amid heavy rain in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhawma visits the site of a stone quarry collapse amid heavy rains in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal, in Aizawl district.