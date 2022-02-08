Miscreants Loot Rs 15 Lakh From Bank In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Unidentified miscreants robbed Rs 15 lakh at gunpoint from a bank in broad daylight here on Tuesday, police said. The two accused, who were wearing masks, entered the Central Bank of India near Chomu House here as soon as it opened, held the employees captive and looted Rs 15 lakh, they said.



The accused also snatched mobile phones of the bank employees and locked them in a bathroom, police said. They took the two-wheeler of a bank employee and fled the spot, the police said. A report has been lodged at Vidhayakpuri police station and, footage of CCTV cameras are being checked to trace the accused.

With PTI inputs.